ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $35.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.92 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.22B. ZI’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.1% off its 52-week high of $48.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.34, which suggests the last value was 3.24% up since then. When we look at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.23 million.

Analysts gave the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ZI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.54 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -29.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZI’s forecast low is $20.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.61% for it to hit the projected low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.86% over the past 6 months, a 12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $311.63 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $310.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $278.48 million and $301.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.01%. The 2023 estimates are for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.22% per year.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.30% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares while 82.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.18%. There are 82.70% institutions holding the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 36.66 million ZI shares worth $655.71 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.76% or 35.15 million shares worth $628.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 10.64 million shares estimated at $190.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $163.24 million.