Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -10.07% Decline

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.50 changed hands at -$0.28 or -10.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $180.60M. AIXI’s current price is a discount, trading about -315.6% off its 52-week high of $10.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was -10.0% down since then. When we look at Xiao-I Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 505.42K.

Analysts gave the Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AIXI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) trade information

Instantly AIXI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -41.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.21 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -10.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.97%, with the 5-day performance at -41.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) is -72.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

AIXI Dividends

Xiao-I Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Xiao-I Corporation shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%. There are 0.00% institutions holding the Xiao-I Corporation stock share, with Rhumbline Advisers the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3695.0 AIXI shares worth $19657.0.