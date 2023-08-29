Will Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 6.43 million Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $38.17 changed hands at $0.67 or 1.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.56B. VRT’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.58% off its 52-week high of $37.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.48, which suggests the last value was 75.16% up since then. When we look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.

Analysts gave the Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VRT as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertiv Holdings Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.54 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 179.43%, with the 5-day performance at 8.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 47.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRT’s forecast low is $26.00 with $49.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertiv Holdings Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 142.20% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertiv Holdings Co will rise 87.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.75 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Vertiv Holdings Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.48 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.28%. The 2023 estimates are for Vertiv Holdings Co earnings to decrease by -39.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 64.38% per year.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 0.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

