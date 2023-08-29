Why Should You Invest In XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)?

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.07 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.91B. XP’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.29% off its 52-week high of $27.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.30, which suggests the last value was 60.49% up since then. When we look at XP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

Analysts gave the XP Inc. (XP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended XP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.71 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 69.95%, with the 5-day performance at -0.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is -3.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XP’s forecast low is $81.60 with $179.28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -587.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -213.0% for it to hit the projected low.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XP Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 109.90% over the past 6 months, a 19.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.80%. The 2023 estimates are for XP Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.53% per year.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.60% of XP Inc. shares while 70.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.18%. There are 70.19% institutions holding the XP Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 34.41 million XP shares worth $807.17 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 29.62 million shares worth $694.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 21.44 million shares estimated at $254.49 million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 10.68 million shares worth around $250.62 million.