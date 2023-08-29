Why Lendway Inc. (NASDAQ: LDWY) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.1 million Lendway Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $5.68 changed hands at $0.85 or 17.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.58M. LDWY’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.24% off its 52-week high of $9.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.05, which suggests the last value was 28.7% up since then. When we look at Lendway Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.66K.

Analysts gave the Lendway Inc. (LDWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LDWY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lendway Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lendway Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) trade information

Instantly LDWY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.07 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 17.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.27%, with the 5-day performance at -2.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lendway Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) is -25.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11610.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LDWY’s forecast low is $21.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -269.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -269.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Lendway Inc. (LDWY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Lendway Inc. earnings to increase by 378.60%.

LDWY Dividends

Lendway Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Lendway Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.74% of Lendway Inc. shares while 9.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.35%. There are 9.04% institutions holding the Lendway Inc. stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.79% of the shares, roughly 32200.0 LDWY shares worth $0.25 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 24647.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 17941.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 8792.0 shares worth around $64999.0.