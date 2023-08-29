In the latest trading session, 3.78 million Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.66. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.26 changing hands around $0.03 or 11.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.46M. GROMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -5207.69% off its 52-week high of $13.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Grom Social Enterprises Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 555.91K.

Analysts gave the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GROM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Instantly GROM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2800 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 11.69% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.31%, with the 5-day performance at -10.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is -15.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GROMâ€™s forecast low is $0.60 with $0.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -130.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -130.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. will rise 91.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.41 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Grom Social Enterprises Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.66 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.49 million and $1.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. earnings to increase by 34.40%.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 05 and November 09.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares while 6.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.39%. There are 6.36% institutions holding the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock share, with Monograph Wealth Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 44387.0 GROM shares worth $13893.0.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 20011.0 shares worth $6263.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 3532.0 shares estimated at $2331.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1928.0 shares worth around $674.0.