What Is The Performance Outlook For Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changing hands around $0.06 or 11.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.64M. LXEH’s current price is a discount, trading about -668.97% off its 52-week high of $4.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 43.1% up since then. When we look at Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.55K.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Instantly LXEH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 64.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6111 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 11.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.29%, with the 5-day performance at 64.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 30.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. shares while 0.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.25%. There are 0.25% institutions holding the Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 32947.0 LXEH shares worth $19053.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 28162.0 shares worth $16286.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.