Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $165.91M. RBOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -343.69% off its 52-week high of $4.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 20.39% up since then. When we look at Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.96K.

Analysts gave the Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RBOT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Instantly RBOT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.76%, with the 5-day performance at 9.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) is -36.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RBOT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -773.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -288.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vicarious Surgical Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.04% over the past 6 months, a 3.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vicarious Surgical Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -77.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Vicarious Surgical Inc. earnings to increase by 113.80%.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 27.