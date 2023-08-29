Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.78. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $17.42 changing hands around $0.71 or 4.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.19B. MODGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -49.02% off its 52-week high of $25.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.13, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Analysts gave the Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MODG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) trade information

Instantly MODG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.55 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 4.28% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.77%, with the 5-day performance at 6.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) is -12.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MODGâ€™s forecast low is $16.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -221.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -24.83% over the past 6 months, a -20.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will fall -43.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.06 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.01 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $988.5 million and $851.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. earnings to decrease by -55.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.60% per year.

MODG Dividends

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.38% of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares while 81.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.49%. There are 81.97% institutions holding the Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stock share, with Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 21.18 million MODG shares worth $420.33 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.48% or 17.59 million shares worth $349.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.26 million shares estimated at $92.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 4.22 million shares worth around $83.82 million.