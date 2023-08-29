Toll Brothers Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -41.1% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.96 changing hands around $0.9 or 1.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.60B. TOL’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.39% off its 52-week high of $83.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.53, which suggests the last value was 49.29% up since then. When we look at Toll Brothers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TOL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Toll Brothers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.67.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Instantly TOL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 80.19 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.17%, with the 5-day performance at 2.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is -2.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TOL’s forecast low is $75.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toll Brothers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.06% over the past 6 months, a 16.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -25.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Toll Brothers Inc. will fall -21.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.74 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Toll Brothers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.58 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Toll Brothers Inc. earnings to increase by 64.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.30% per year.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 23. The 1.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of Toll Brothers Inc. shares while 95.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.50%. There are 95.44% institutions holding the Toll Brothers Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.11% of the shares, roughly 11.06 million TOL shares worth $874.25 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 10.65 million shares worth $842.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 3.88 million shares estimated at $232.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 3.28% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $283.76 million.