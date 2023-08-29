The Most Interesting Shares Today: iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ: ICCT)

In the last trading session, 9.9 million iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:ICCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at -$3.23 or -67.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $313.95M. ICCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -676.73% off its 52-week high of $12.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.48, which suggests the last value was -181.76% down since then. When we look at iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.89K.

Analysts gave the iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (ICCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICCT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

Instantly ICCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -81.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.70 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -67.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.40%, with the 5-day performance at -81.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:ICCT) is -85.03% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -218.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICCT’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 68.55% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 68.55% for it to hit the projected low.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders