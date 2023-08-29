Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.62 changing hands around $0.42 or 1.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.71B. TDOC’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.54% off its 52-week high of $34.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.21, which suggests the last value was 6.23% up since then. When we look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.40 million.

Analysts gave the Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 23 recommended TDOC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teladoc Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.24 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -24.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TDOC’s forecast low is $25.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.61% over the past 6 months, a 98.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health Inc. will rise 17.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $664.25 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $687.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $610.01 million and $637.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Teladoc Health Inc. earnings to increase by 98.40%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 30.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares while 82.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.09%. There are 82.55% institutions holding the Teladoc Health Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.33% of the shares, roughly 20.34 million TDOC shares worth $515.11 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.50% or 17.31 million shares worth $438.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.27 million shares estimated at $365.23 million under it, the former controlled 7.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 4.56 million shares worth around $118.17 million.