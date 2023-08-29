TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -56.0% Loss

In the last trading session, 4.29 million TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $18.59 changed hands at $0.47 or 2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.10B. FTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.01% off its 52-week high of $19.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.88, which suggests the last value was 57.61% up since then. When we look at TechnipFMC plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 million.

Analysts gave the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FTI as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TechnipFMC plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.66 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTI’s forecast low is $18.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.17% for it to hit the projected low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechnipFMC plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.63% over the past 6 months, a 1,600.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TechnipFMC plc will rise 500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 340.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.98 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that TechnipFMC plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.75 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.30%. The 2023 estimates are for TechnipFMC plc earnings to decrease by -171.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.90% per year.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 1.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of TechnipFMC plc shares while 98.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.80%. There are 98.67% institutions holding the TechnipFMC plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 44.73 million FTI shares worth $743.44 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.17% or 35.77 million shares worth $594.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 16.54 million shares estimated at $225.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 7.54 million shares worth around $102.88 million.