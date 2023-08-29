Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.51 million Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.27 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $277.98M. TRHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.97% off its 52-week high of $10.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 69.33% up since then. When we look at Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 318.27K.

Analysts gave the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TRHC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Instantly TRHC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.31 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 107.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is 27.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TRHC’s forecast low is $10.50 with $10.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.68% over the past 6 months, a 24.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares while 70.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.43%. There are 70.70% institutions holding the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock share, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 24.11% of the shares, roughly 6.52 million TRHC shares worth $53.8 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 1.15 million shares worth $9.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $9.44 million under it, the former controlled 4.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $2.93 million.