Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.04M. SHPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -18198.55% off its 52-week high of $126.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 4.35% up since then. When we look at Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 90150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 205.58K.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Instantly SHPH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7599 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.87%, with the 5-day performance at -6.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) is -23.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

The 2023 estimates are for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -141.10%.

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.82% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares while 0.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.68%. There are 0.29% institutions holding the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock share, with Ayrton Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.59% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million SHPH shares worth $0.17 million.

With 4926.0 shares estimated at $3349.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.