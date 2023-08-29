REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.02 or -8.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.99M. REE’s current price is a discount, trading about -525.0% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at REE Automotive Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 537.51K.

Analysts gave the REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended REE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. REE Automotive Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2178 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -8.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.55%, with the 5-day performance at -0.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is -41.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, REE’s forecast low is $0.25 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -650.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the REE Automotive Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.49% over the past 6 months, a -2.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for REE Automotive Ltd. earnings to increase by 82.90%.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.16% of REE Automotive Ltd. shares while 26.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.03%. There are 26.04% institutions holding the REE Automotive Ltd. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.63% of the shares, roughly 18.61 million REE shares worth $7.07 million.

M&G Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.35% or 15.49 million shares worth $5.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $44952.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $49572.0.