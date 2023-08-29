Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Stock Forecast For 2023: $9.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at $0.04 or 3.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.10M. QUBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.8% off its 52-week high of $3.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 18.11% up since then. When we look at Quantum Computing Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Analysts gave the Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QUBT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Instantly QUBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.89%, with the 5-day performance at 6.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 2.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QUBT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -608.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -608.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Quantum Computing Inc. earnings to increase by 27.90%.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.53% of Quantum Computing Inc. shares while 3.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.28%. There are 3.96% institutions holding the Quantum Computing Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.15% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million QUBT shares worth $1.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $1.15 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.4 million.