Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 6.34 million Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $5.41 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. WOOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -192.98% off its 52-week high of $15.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.99, which suggests the last value was 7.76% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Analysts gave the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended WOOF as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.77 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.93%, with the 5-day performance at -19.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -34.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WOOF’s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.28% over the past 6 months, a -40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. will fall -81.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -39.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.51 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $1.66 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.80% per year.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders