Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) : Investors Should Not Dump PACB Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.96 million Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $9.92 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52B. PACB’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.67% off its 52-week high of $14.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.97, which suggests the last value was 49.9% up since then. When we look at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

Analysts gave the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PACB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.'s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.27%, with the 5-day performance at -4.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is -26.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PACB’s forecast low is $13.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.10% over the past 6 months, a 14.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings to decrease by -57.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.00% per year.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares while 96.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.68%. There are 96.98% institutions holding the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.63% of the shares, roughly 26.63 million PACB shares worth $354.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.23% or 23.13 million shares worth $307.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 14.33 million shares estimated at $189.32 million under it, the former controlled 5.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 4.51% of the shares, roughly 11.3 million shares worth around $149.27 million.