OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.14 million OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.80 changed hands at $0.62 or 28.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.53M. OKYO’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 67.14% up since then. When we look at OKYO Pharma Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.69K.

Analysts gave the OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OKYO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) trade information

Instantly OKYO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 72.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.9500 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 28.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.55%, with the 5-day performance at 72.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) is 27.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.07, meaning bulls need a downside of -3900.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OKYO’s forecast low is $0.07 with $0.07 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 97.5% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 97.5% for it to hit the projected low.

OKYO Dividends

OKYO Pharma Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of OKYO Pharma Limited shares while 0.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.08%. There are 0.08% institutions holding the OKYO Pharma Limited stock share, with HSBC Holdings Plc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 11933.0 OKYO shares worth $13669.0.