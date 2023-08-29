NuVasive Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: NuVasive Inc. Is Weak With -45.15% Downside

In the last trading session, 4.0 million NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $39.96 changed hands at $0.79 or 2.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.04B. NUVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.95% off its 52-week high of $49.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.17, which suggests the last value was 11.99% up since then. When we look at NuVasive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 636.38K.

Analysts gave the NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended NUVA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NuVasive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) trade information

Instantly NUVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 41.10 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.10%, with the 5-day performance at -0.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) is -4.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NUVA’s forecast low is $44.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.11% for it to hit the projected low.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NuVasive Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.29% over the past 6 months, a 12.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NuVasive Inc. will rise 1.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $316.1 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that NuVasive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $338.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $295.28 million and $305.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.90%. The 2023 estimates are for NuVasive Inc. earnings to increase by 156.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.10% per year.

NUVA Dividends

NuVasive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s Major holders