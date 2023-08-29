Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.51 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $753.10M. MTTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.24% off its 52-week high of $4.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 12.35% up since then. When we look at Matterport Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.66 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.36%, with the 5-day performance at 2.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -23.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Matterport Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.16% over the past 6 months, a 36.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Matterport Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.13 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Matterport Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $40.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.94 million and $41.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Matterport Inc. earnings to increase by 84.80%.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.60% of Matterport Inc. shares while 43.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.19%. There are 43.11% institutions holding the Matterport Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.66% of the shares, roughly 23.08 million MTTR shares worth $72.69 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 21.24 million shares worth $66.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 7.85 million shares estimated at $21.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 5.84 million shares worth around $18.4 million.