LVS Stock Forecast 2023: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Is Weak With A -49.57% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.98 million Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $53.82 changed hands at $1.2 or 2.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.73B. LVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.85% off its 52-week high of $65.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.38, which suggests the last value was 37.98% up since then. When we look at Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

Analysts gave the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LVS as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Instantly LVS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 54.40 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 2.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.96%, with the 5-day performance at 1.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is -9.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LVS’s forecast low is $64.00 with $80.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Las Vegas Sands Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.93% over the past 6 months, a 255.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings to increase by 7.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.75% per year.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 1.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.79% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares while 41.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.99%. There are 41.04% institutions holding the Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.25% of the shares, roughly 32.51 million LVS shares worth $1.89 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 27.16 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 10.64 million shares estimated at $611.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 7.71 million shares worth around $443.0 million.