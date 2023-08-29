LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.33 million LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.19 changing hands around $1.04 or 20.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $78.12M. LFVN’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.27% off its 52-week high of $5.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 50.89% up since then. When we look at LifeVantage Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49140.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.13K.

Analysts gave the LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LFVN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LifeVantage Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) trade information

Instantly LFVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.44 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 20.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.40%, with the 5-day performance at 25.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) is 22.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44010.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LFVN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.09% for it to hit the projected low.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $219.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.4 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2023 estimates are for LifeVantage Corporation earnings to decrease by -73.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

LFVN Dividends

LifeVantage Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 06. The 2.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 2.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.53% of LifeVantage Corporation shares while 27.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.19%. There are 27.84% institutions holding the LifeVantage Corporation stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.59% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million LFVN shares worth $5.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.61% or 0.46 million shares worth $2.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $1.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $1.21 million.