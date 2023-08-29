Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV)

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.94 changing hands around $0.05 or 5.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.62M. GWAV’s current price is a discount, trading about -245.74% off its 52-week high of $3.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 26.6% up since then. When we look at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 76500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.23K.

Analysts gave the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GWAV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Instantly GWAV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 5.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.14%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) is -3.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.10%.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.03% of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. shares while 15.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.54%. There are 15.81% institutions holding the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. stock share, with Arena Investors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 29.12% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million GWAV shares worth $0.74 million.

Truist Financial Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 60000.0 shares worth $45660.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 38204.0 shares estimated at $29799.0 under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 10724.0 shares worth around $10595.0.