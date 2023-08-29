Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)

In the last trading session, 4.6 million B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $3.09 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.00B. BTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.39% off its 52-week high of $4.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 9.06% up since then. When we look at B2Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.27 million.

Analysts gave the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BTG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. B2Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $BTC.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.16 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is -10.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTG’s forecast low is $4.25 with $7.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.54% for it to hit the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the B2Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.85% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.89%. The 2023 estimates are for B2Gold Corp. earnings to increase by 24.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.96% of B2Gold Corp. shares while 61.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.71%. There are 61.12% institutions holding the B2Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.03% of the shares, roughly 143.09 million BTG shares worth $510.82 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.00% or 103.74 million shares worth $370.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 68.58 million shares estimated at $239.34 million under it, the former controlled 5.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.11% of the shares, roughly 53.29 million shares worth around $185.97 million.