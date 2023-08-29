Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 1.85 million Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.90 changing hands around $4.27 or 12.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.18B. JXN’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.51% off its 52-week high of $49.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.70, which suggests the last value was 31.36% up since then. When we look at Jackson Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 790.78K.

Analysts gave the Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended JXN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) trade information

Instantly JXN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.87 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 12.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.83%, with the 5-day performance at 17.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) is 17.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JXN’s forecast low is $33.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jackson Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.27% over the past 6 months, a -12.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Jackson Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 90.60%.

JXN Dividends

Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 13. The 6.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 6.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.68% of Jackson Financial Inc. shares while 78.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.18%. There are 78.76% institutions holding the Jackson Financial Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.49% of the shares, roughly 9.41 million JXN shares worth $288.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.91% or 6.48 million shares worth $198.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $95.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $93.43 million.