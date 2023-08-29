Is VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.42 changing hands around $0.28 or 6.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $190.77M. VCIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -447.51% off its 52-week high of $24.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 65.38% up since then. When we look at VCI Global Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 million.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

Instantly VCIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.35 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 6.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.00%, with the 5-day performance at 17.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) is 30.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.04% of VCI Global Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%. There are 0.00% institutions holding the VCI Global Limited stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 23006.0 VCIG shares worth $0.1 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 19183.0 shares worth $85040.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.