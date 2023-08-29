Is UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 8.3 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.41. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $4.46 changing hands around $0.85 or 23.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $673.27M. TIGRâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -29.82% off its 52-week high of $5.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 48.21% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TIGR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.55 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 23.53% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.77%, with the 5-day performance at 33.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.39, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TIGRâ€™s forecast low is $2.80 with $4.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a 8.07% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.22% for it to hit the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.10%. The 2023 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -115.10%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 29.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.46% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 4.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.24%. There are 4.67% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.96 million TIGR shares worth $5.56 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 0.93 million shares worth $2.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $2.77 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.35 million.