Is Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.0 million Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $34.69 changed hands at $0.29 or 0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $69.73B. ENB’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.42% off its 52-week high of $44.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.96, which suggests the last value was 2.1% up since then. When we look at Enbridge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

Analysts gave the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended ENB as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enbridge Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Instantly ENB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.88 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is -4.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 88.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENB’s forecast low is $38.61 with $47.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enbridge Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.76% over the past 6 months, a 2.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enbridge Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.8 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Enbridge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $10.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.66 billion and $10.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Enbridge Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.87% per year.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 7.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 7.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Enbridge Inc. shares while 53.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.79%. There are 53.70% institutions holding the Enbridge Inc. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.43% of the shares, roughly 150.22 million ENB shares worth $5.58 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.81% or 77.09 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. With 26.74 million shares estimated at $1.06 billion under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 19.21 million shares worth around $763.8 million.