Is Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 5.37 million Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $18.97 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.32B. CVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.45% off its 52-week high of $22.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.38, which suggests the last value was 24.2% up since then. When we look at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.02 million.

Analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CVE as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.35 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.27%, with the 5-day performance at -1.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVE’s forecast low is $19.35 with $26.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cenovus Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.10% over the past 6 months, a -35.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -25.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cenovus Energy Inc. will fall -18.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.02 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cenovus Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $10.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.41 billion and $10.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.41% per year.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 2.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.42. It is important to note, however, that the 2.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.83% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares while 54.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.18%. There are 54.77% institutions holding the Cenovus Energy Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 155.04 million CVE shares worth $2.63 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.77% or 147.37 million shares worth $2.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. With 93.99 million shares estimated at $1.6 billion under it, the former controlled 4.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 3.83% of the shares, roughly 72.67 million shares worth around $1.23 billion.