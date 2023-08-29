Is Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.65 changing hands around $0.11 or 20.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.67M. CACO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1504.62% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 32.31% up since then. When we look at Caravelle International Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.52K.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) trade information

Instantly CACO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7415 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 20.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.76%, with the 5-day performance at 8.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) is 4.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30850.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

CACO Dividends

Caravelle International Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.32% of Caravelle International Group shares while 0.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.55%. There are 0.53% institutions holding the Caravelle International Group stock share, with ATW Spac Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 41718.0 CACO shares worth $29273.0.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 41718.0 shares worth $29273.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 20088.0 shares estimated at $14095.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.