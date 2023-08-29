Investing In Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.57 changing hands around $8.99 or 15.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.53B. GSHD’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.36% off its 52-week high of $76.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.23, which suggests the last value was 57.37% up since then. When we look at Goosehead Insurance Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.74K.

Analysts gave the Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GSHD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Goosehead Insurance Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) trade information

Instantly GSHD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 70.71 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 15.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.68%, with the 5-day performance at 14.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) is 2.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GSHD’s forecast low is $41.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Goosehead Insurance Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.99% over the past 6 months, a 110.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Goosehead Insurance Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 172.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.76 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Goosehead Insurance Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $69.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.69 million and $57.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Goosehead Insurance Inc earnings to decrease by -90.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.30% per year.

GSHD Dividends

Goosehead Insurance Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 30.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.13% of Goosehead Insurance Inc shares while 102.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.42%. There are 102.16% institutions holding the Goosehead Insurance Inc stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.89% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million GSHD shares worth $195.33 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.37% or 2.48 million shares worth $170.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. With 1.69 million shares estimated at $116.03 million under it, the former controlled 7.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held about 5.83% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $95.79 million.