Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.53 changing hands around $0.8 or 5.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $393.91M. INOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.61% off its 52-week high of $15.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was 80.87% up since then. When we look at Innodata Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 636.58K.

Analysts gave the Innodata Inc. (INOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INOD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Innodata Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Instantly INOD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.20 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 390.05%, with the 5-day performance at 9.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is 13.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -190.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INOD’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 65.59% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Innodata Inc. earnings to decrease by -596.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

INOD Dividends

Innodata Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.32% of Innodata Inc. shares while 22.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.56%. There are 22.52% institutions holding the Innodata Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million INOD shares worth $19.02 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 1.32 million shares worth $14.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $7.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $6.57 million.