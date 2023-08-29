How Will NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 2.25 million NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.60 changing hands around $3.0 or 16.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.32B. NVCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -455.69% off its 52-week high of $120.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.60, which suggests the last value was 13.89% up since then. When we look at NovoCure Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the NovoCure Limited (NVCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NVCR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NovoCure Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $NVR, Inc,

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Instantly NVCR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.41 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 16.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.55%, with the 5-day performance at -27.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is -33.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVCR’s forecast low is $23.00 with $49.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.48% for it to hit the projected low.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NovoCure Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.94% over the past 6 months, a -134.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.10%. The 2023 estimates are for NovoCure Limited earnings to decrease by -56.70%.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of NovoCure Limited shares while 85.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.62%. There are 85.56% institutions holding the NovoCure Limited stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 15.93 million NVCR shares worth $661.1 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.68% or 11.39 million shares worth $472.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 7.53 million shares estimated at $312.3 million under it, the former controlled 7.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 4.37% of the shares, roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $193.55 million.