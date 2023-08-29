Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 5.38 million Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $27.53 changed hands at $0.53 or 1.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.00B. TWNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.34% off its 52-week high of $29.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.59, which suggests the last value was 21.58% up since then. When we look at Hostess Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TWNK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hostess Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) trade information

Instantly TWNK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.84 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.68%, with the 5-day performance at 22.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) is 13.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWNK’s forecast low is $24.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hostess Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.77% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hostess Brands Inc. will rise 13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $365.88 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Hostess Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $360.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $322.43 million and $339.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Hostess Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 37.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.10% per year.

TWNK Dividends

Hostess Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Hostess Brands Inc. shares while 105.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.96%. There are 105.25% institutions holding the Hostess Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.29% of the shares, roughly 21.65 million TWNK shares worth $548.13 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.90% or 15.81 million shares worth $400.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 9.31 million shares estimated at $235.85 million under it, the former controlled 7.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $105.25 million.