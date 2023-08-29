Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.67 changed hands at -$1.66 or -6.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $369.49M. HKIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.04% off its 52-week high of $39.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.11, which suggests the last value was 83.99% up since then. When we look at Hitek Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 383.82K.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

Instantly HKIT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 39.80 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -6.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 361.73%, with the 5-day performance at -7.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) is 183.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69420.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

HKIT Dividends

Hitek Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.78% of Hitek Global Inc. shares while 0.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.81%. There are 0.71% institutions holding the Hitek Global Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 12168.0 HKIT shares worth $59744.0.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 3800.0 shares worth $18658.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.