Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.37 million Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $25.29 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.56B. EXTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.42% off its 52-week high of $32.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.09, which suggests the last value was 52.19% up since then. When we look at Extreme Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Analysts gave the Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EXTR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Extreme Networks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Express, Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) trade information

Instantly EXTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.03 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.12%, with the 5-day performance at -9.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is -7.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXTR’s forecast low is $29.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Extreme Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.39% over the past 6 months, a 42.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 86.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Extreme Networks Inc. earnings to increase by 42.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

EXTR Dividends

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.11% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares while 90.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.65%. There are 90.69% institutions holding the Extreme Networks Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.45% of the shares, roughly 18.65 million EXTR shares worth $485.7 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 11.02 million shares worth $287.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.84 million shares estimated at $152.09 million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 4.02 million shares worth around $76.94 million.