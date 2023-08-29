Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $2.75 changed hands at -$0.16 or -5.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $673.04M. DHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.0% off its 52-week high of $3.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 77.82% up since then. When we look at Diversified Healthcare Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Analysts gave the Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DHC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Instantly DHC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.03 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -5.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 325.17%, with the 5-day performance at -4.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 32.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DHC’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diversified Healthcare Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 164.42% over the past 6 months, a 281.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diversified Healthcare Trust will rise 38.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $356.63 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $365.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $322.92 million and $336.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Diversified Healthcare Trust earnings to decrease by -109.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.20% per year.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 1.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.06% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares while 86.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.37%. There are 86.68% institutions holding the Diversified Healthcare Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 23.83 million DHC shares worth $53.61 million.

Flat Footed LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.79% or 23.49 million shares worth $52.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 12.36 million shares estimated at $16.81 million under it, the former controlled 5.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.39% of the shares, roughly 10.53 million shares worth around $9.62 million.