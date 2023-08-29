Clarivate Plc’s (NYSE: CLVT) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 4.76 million Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $7.20 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.84B. CLVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.0% off its 52-week high of $12.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.41, which suggests the last value was 10.97% up since then. When we look at Clarivate Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Analysts gave the Clarivate Plc (CLVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CLVT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Clarivate Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.32 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is -23.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLVT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clarivate Plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.99% over the past 6 months, a -8.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Clarivate Plc earnings to decrease by -7.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.10% of Clarivate Plc shares while 92.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.70%. There are 92.91% institutions holding the Clarivate Plc stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.25% of the shares, roughly 116.67 million CLVT shares worth $1.11 billion.

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.60% or 51.39 million shares worth $489.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 13.23 million shares estimated at $124.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 7.55 million shares worth around $71.98 million.