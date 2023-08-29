Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.45 changing hands around $0.12 or 9.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $385.96M. BKKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -123.45% off its 52-week high of $3.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 25.52% up since then. When we look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Analysts gave the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BKKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 9.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.85%, with the 5-day performance at 14.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is -12.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BKKT’s forecast low is $1.50 with $2.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bakkt Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.68% over the past 6 months, a 92.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bakkt Holdings Inc. will rise 97.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.45 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $19.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.9 million and $15.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bakkt Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -139.50%.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.69% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares while 30.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.10%. There are 30.54% institutions holding the Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.06% of the shares, roughly 4.62 million BKKT shares worth $5.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 3.17 million shares worth $3.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. With 1.81 million shares estimated at $3.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $2.95 million.