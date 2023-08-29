Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA): Don’t Ditch AXLA Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.48 million Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.0 or 2.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.54M. AXLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -2354.55% off its 52-week high of $2.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Axcella Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AXLA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Axcella Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Instantly AXLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3060 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.56%, with the 5-day performance at -35.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is -38.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXLA’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1263.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1263.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axcella Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.93% over the past 6 months, a 86.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axcella Health Inc. will rise 85.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Axcella Health Inc. earnings to increase by 11.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.78% of Axcella Health Inc. shares while 66.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.17%. There are 66.68% institutions holding the Axcella Health Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 39.69% of the shares, roughly 29.25 million AXLA shares worth $6.39 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.94% or 10.27 million shares worth $2.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 3.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $0.36 million.