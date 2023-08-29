Are On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 3.84 million On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $28.06 changed hands at -$0.69 or -2.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.80B. ONON’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.15% off its 52-week high of $37.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.44, which suggests the last value was 44.98% up since then. When we look at On Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

Analysts gave the On Holding AG (ONON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ONON as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. On Holding AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.08 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.52%, with the 5-day performance at -5.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -20.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONON’s forecast low is $17.93 with $42.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.1% for it to hit the projected low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the On Holding AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.68% over the past 6 months, a 86.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.70% up from the last financial year.

The 2023 estimates are for On Holding AG earnings to increase by 130.60%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.06% of On Holding AG shares while 42.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.98%. There are 42.16% institutions holding the On Holding AG stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.00% of the shares, roughly 28.28 million ONON shares worth $933.28 million.

Jennison Associates LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.59% or 7.33 million shares worth $241.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 8.22 million shares estimated at $271.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 4.9 million shares worth around $161.56 million.