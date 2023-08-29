Are AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.19 changing hands around $1.54 or 3.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.51B. APP’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.03% off its 52-week high of $40.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.14, which suggests the last value was 78.34% up since then. When we look at AppLovin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Analysts gave the AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended APP as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.30 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 300.68%, with the 5-day performance at 6.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 34.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.47, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APP’s forecast low is $20.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.6% for it to hit the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AppLovin Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 212.53% over the past 6 months, a 327.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for AppLovin Corporation earnings to decrease by -657.70%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.09% of AppLovin Corporation shares while 56.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.72%. There are 56.78% institutions holding the AppLovin Corporation stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 29.64 million APP shares worth $762.76 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 16.69 million shares worth $429.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.0 million shares estimated at $78.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 4.22 million shares worth around $66.44 million.