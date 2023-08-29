AR Stock Forecast 2023: Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Is Weak With A -70.26% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.43 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.87B. AR’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.68% off its 52-week high of $43.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.91, which suggests the last value was 24.67% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended AR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.05 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is -1.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AR’s forecast low is $23.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.90% over the past 6 months, a -90.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -28.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corporation will fall -98.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -58.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -35.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.94 billion and $2.09 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -41.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Antero Resources Corporation earnings to decrease by -88.50%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 30.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.51% of Antero Resources Corporation shares while 81.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.87%. There are 81.22% institutions holding the Antero Resources Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 45.02 million AR shares worth $1.04 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.12% or 27.41 million shares worth $631.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.38 million shares estimated at $192.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 8.24 million shares worth around $190.31 million.