Analyzing Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.(NASDAQ: VEDU) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at $0.02 or 8.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.10M. VEDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -545.83% off its 52-week high of $1.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Instantly VEDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2699 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 8.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.02%, with the 5-day performance at 1.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) is -38.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.33% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares while 0.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.36%. There are 0.09% institutions holding the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 22075.0 VEDU shares worth $9494.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 22112.0 shares worth $9510.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 22075.0 shares estimated at $9933.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.