Analyzing Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.39 changing hands around $3.04 or 15.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.01B. INBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.07% off its 52-week high of $34.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.60, which suggests the last value was 43.72% up since then. When we look at Inhibrx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.94K.

Analysts gave the Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INBX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inhibrx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.02.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Instantly INBX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.00 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 15.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.13%, with the 5-day performance at 17.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) is 11.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INBX’s forecast low is $27.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -167.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inhibrx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.94% over the past 6 months, a -12.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inhibrx Inc. will fall -13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -96.80% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $278k and $274k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Inhibrx Inc. earnings to decrease by -68.30%.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.61% of Inhibrx Inc. shares while 85.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.82%. There are 85.30% institutions holding the Inhibrx Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.20% of the shares, roughly 6.64 million INBX shares worth $148.59 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 3.85 million shares worth $86.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $33.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $25.75 million.