Analyzing Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $4.15 changed hands at $0.46 or 12.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $246.88M. BZUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.89% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.41, which suggests the last value was 17.83% up since then. When we look at Baozun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 408.08K.

Analysts gave the Baozun Inc. (BZUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BZUN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baozun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Instantly BZUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.16 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 12.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.70%, with the 5-day performance at 10.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is -17.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BZUN’s forecast low is $30.13 with $59.37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1330.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -626.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baozun Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.71% over the past 6 months, a 29.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $350.56 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Baozun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $295.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $294.85 million and $252.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Baozun Inc. earnings to decrease by -250.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.46% per year.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 27 and December 01.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Baozun Inc. shares while 35.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.51%. There are 35.51% institutions holding the Baozun Inc. stock share, with Nuveen Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.34% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million BZUN shares worth $12.17 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 1.99 million shares worth $8.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $7.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $3.76 million.