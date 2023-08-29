An Overview of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.97 million Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $15.51 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.21B. CRDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.47% off its 52-week high of $19.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.20, which suggests the last value was 53.58% up since then. When we look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.34 on Monday, 08/28/23 subtracted -0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.53%, with the 5-day performance at 4.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is -8.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.00% over the past 6 months, a -40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.7 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $51.04 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd earnings to increase by 55.00%.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.41% of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares while 59.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.43%. There are 59.28% institutions holding the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.42% of the shares, roughly 12.63 million CRDO shares worth $218.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.30% or 10.95 million shares worth $189.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.3 million shares estimated at $106.48 million under it, the former controlled 7.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $23.8 million.