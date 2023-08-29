American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: AMLI): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.50 changing hands around $0.12 or 8.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $321.98M. AMLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -155.33% off its 52-week high of $3.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at American Lithium Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 600.11K.

Analysts gave the American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMLI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

Instantly AMLI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Monday, 08/28/23 added 8.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.73%, with the 5-day performance at 20.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) is -21.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMLI’s forecast low is $3.69 with $7.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -388.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -146.0% for it to hit the projected low.

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Lithium Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.81% over the past 6 months, a -15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.29% of American Lithium Corp. shares while 5.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.66%. There are 5.98% institutions holding the American Lithium Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 10.5 million AMLI shares worth $21.1 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 0.67 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF. With 9.98 million shares estimated at $19.06 million under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.36 million.